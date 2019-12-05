× Report: R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage says imposter created Patreon posts

R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage is claiming recents posts discussing her relationship with the embattled singer are fake, according to TMZ.

Savage said she had nothing to do with Patreon, the platform that hosted multiple posts criticizing R. Kelly which appeared to come from Savage.

She told TMZ both she and Azriel Clary are still in Kelly’s corner.

Patreon shut down the alleged Savage account after the company couldn’t authenticate the owner’s identify.

R. Kelly remains behind bars facing charges of kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.

“We’re saddened and disappointed to learn that Joycelyn Savage has said that she was not the person operating the Patreon account.”

Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs said in a statement to TMZ.