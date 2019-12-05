R Kelly facing bribery charges possibly related to 1994 marriage to Aaliyah

NEW YORK — Singer R. Kelly is facing new bribery charges that appear to be related to his 1994 marriage to a teenager.

A revised indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn accuses R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994. A day later, R. Kelly married 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah D. Haughton in a secret ceremony.

The marriage was annulled months later because of Haughton’s age.

Defense attorney Douglas Anton called the latest charge against his client “ridiculous and absurd.”

Earlier this week, a Cook County judge has ordered Kelly to stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on Sept. 14 and told local prosecutors that he wants to know next month which of the four sexual abuse cases they intend to take to trial first.

R. Kelly indictment from NYC by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

Info Sheet on R.Kelly Charges in New York by WGN Web Desk on Scribd