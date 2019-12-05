× Police, FBI arrest Riverside Brookfield student for alleged series of threats

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A Riverside Brookfield High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a series of threats.

The investigation began in April after various school staff and officials received electronic communication messages as threats and some as vague references to shootings or bombings.

While many of these threats were general in nature, there were seven reported threats sent to school officials.

Riverside police said the case was “so difficult” to crack because the student had a vast knowledge of computer systems. The FBI was brought in.

A break in the case happened last week when the FBI was ablate obtain certain electronic data that led Riverside police to a home in North Riverside.

Police said the 18-year-old is a student at Riverside Brookfield High School and that he committed most crimes as a juvenile. Police did not identify him after filing most charges in juvenile court.

“While these threats were ultimately found to be groundless, they were not only criminal in nature but also created a great deal of stress for students, parents, school staff, and the community in general,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said. “As always, I encourage anyone who sees something suspicious, be it in person or online, to promptly report it to law enforcement or school officials.”