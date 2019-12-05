Milder air stages weekend comeback; Sunday’s 47° high likely to be highest of any over the next 2 weeks; sharp pattern change next week brings arctic blast; temps to plunge 40° from Sunday to Wed morning; single digit lows & daytime teens by mid-week

