Midday Fix: DIY candy “charcuterie” board
Terese McDonald – Owner, Candyality
Candyality
Event:
Southport Holiday Stroll & Cocktail Crawl
Friday, December 6, 2019
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Holiday Stroll – Free
Cocktail Crawl -$30.00 in Advance, $40 at Gate
Instructions:
How to Build a Candy “Charcuterie” Board
Step 1– Decide Theme of your Board:
Holiday Favorites
Candy By Color
“Rockin” Retro
Movie Night
Specific Shape (Christmas Tree)
Step 2– Gather cutting board(s), small bowls, serving scoops, tongs, knives…
Step 3– Choose a selection of Chocolates-Giant Gourmet, Truffles, Chocolate Covered Fruits & Nuts.
Step 4-Curate a selection of Gummy Treats, Jelly Beans, Hard and Wrapped Candy.
Step 5– Style away! Anchor your larger pieces or items in bowls first and build around them. Gummy items tend to hold more slippery candies in place. If making a specific shape, build your shape first, then use excess candy in another color to highlight your shape.
Get creative and add cookies, pretzels, popcorn, fruit, sweet spreads and dips to add variation to your board!