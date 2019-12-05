× Midday Fix: DIY candy “charcuterie” board

Terese McDonald – Owner, Candyality

Candyality

3737 N. Southport Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

773-472-7800

https://candyality.com/

Event:

Southport Holiday Stroll & Cocktail Crawl

Friday, December 6, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Stroll – Free

Cocktail Crawl -$30.00 in Advance, $40 at Gate

http://www.lakeviewchamber.com

Instructions:

How to Build a Candy “Charcuterie” Board

Step 1– Decide Theme of your Board:

Holiday Favorites

Candy By Color

“Rockin” Retro

Movie Night

Specific Shape (Christmas Tree)

Step 2– Gather cutting board(s), small bowls, serving scoops, tongs, knives…

Step 3– Choose a selection of Chocolates-Giant Gourmet, Truffles, Chocolate Covered Fruits & Nuts.

Step 4-Curate a selection of Gummy Treats, Jelly Beans, Hard and Wrapped Candy.

Step 5– Style away! Anchor your larger pieces or items in bowls first and build around them. Gummy items tend to hold more slippery candies in place. If making a specific shape, build your shape first, then use excess candy in another color to highlight your shape.

Get creative and add cookies, pretzels, popcorn, fruit, sweet spreads and dips to add variation to your board!