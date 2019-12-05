× Man arrested after taking bait package from porch: police

PORTLAND (KPTV) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he stole a bait package in southeast Portland.

On Tuesday, officers with the East Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team collaborated with the Postal Service and placed bait packages equipped with GPS transmitters on porches in targeted locations.

According to police, homeowners knew about the bait packages and gave permission.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police said officers were alerted that one of the packages had been stolen.

Officers tracked the package and located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Anthony Baker, on foot near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on felony charges related to mail theft.

According to the jail, Baker is set for arraignment Friday afternoon.