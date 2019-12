× Lake County Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of K9 Zahr

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of their K9 Zahr.

After a sudden medical emergency Tuesday, K9 Zahr passed away.

He served with the department for over seven years. The department said he found three live explosive devices during his tenure and helped apprehend several suspects.

They said his favorite work experience was when he got to visit children.