Jonah Javad gives a Dallas perspective of the Bears-Cowboys game on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If you think that there has been a lot frustration over the Bears, imagine what's going on in Dallas over the past month-and-a-half.

The Cowboys, who have one of the best offenses in the NFL, haven't been able to get things together to pull away in a very average NFC East. After a loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Dallas is 6-6 on the season, and even though they're still in first place in the division, there's plenty of heat on head coach Jason Garrett to finally produce in the playoffs.

Jonah Javad of WFAA-TV has been following the team all season and is in Chicago to see their 13th game against the Bears this evening. He joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to talk about the contest from a Dallas perspective on Sports Feed Thursday night.

