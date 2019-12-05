Illinois funeral director sentenced for looting pre-need funeral funds

Posted 2:39 PM, December 5, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A southern Illinois funeral director has been sentenced for failing to deposit payments on behalf of customers who purchased pre-need funeral services.

Nathan Lee, the former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Sparta, faces three years in prison and will have to pay $25,000 in restitution to his victims.

 The case stems from an investigation by the Illinois Office of Comptroller, which administers and enforces state laws regarding pre-need funeral purchases and service delivery.

About 30 victims and their families attended Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Randolph County. 

“Fleecing pre-need funeral customers is shameful,” Mendoza said. “Funeral directors who violate the public’s trust must be held accountable. I’m pleased the consumers affected by Lee’s scheme have received justice.” 

