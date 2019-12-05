Heart transplant patient dies days after marrying high school sweetheart in Chicago hospital

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man who underwent two heart transplants as a teenager has died in hospice care, days after he married his high school sweetheart in a Chicago hospital chapel.

Crystal Cuevas-Rodriguez said Wednesday that her husband, Javier “Javi” Rodriguez, died Monday at their home in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Rodriguez had heart transplants at age 14 and again four years later that stemmed from his ongoing battle with dilated cardiomyopathy, a genetic disease that predisposes victims to develop heart failure at a young age.

The couple got married on Nov. 27 in a tiny chapel at the UChicago Medical Complex.