× Fallen Illinois State Trooper honored in highway dedication ceremony

A fallen Illinois state trooper was remembered in a special ceremony on Thursday.

A section of I-294, between mile marker 49.25 and 50 in Cook County, was dedicated as the “Trooper Christopher Lambert Memorial Highway.”

Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed on January 12, 2019.

A car struck him, while he was on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the Tri-State Tollway.

He served on the force for five years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Lambert was 34 years-old when he died.

“One his way home, at the end of his shift, Trooper Lambert saw the danger to those people involved in the three-vehicle crash, and intentionally placed himself and his vehicle in a position to protect them,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This noble act demonstrated his amazing character that many of those who worked with him already knew and experienced. From now on, the sign posted on the stretch of highway dedicated to Trooper Lambert, will ensure his memory and legacy live on forever,” he concluded.