Elementary school custodian in Orland Park charged with predatory sex abuse

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A custodian who worked at an Orland Park elementary school has been charged with predatory sexual abuse.

David Kalas, 60, of Matteson, was taken into custody Wednesday after Orland Park police received a tip from a District 135 staff member on Nov. 22.

Police believe Kalas, a custodian at Center School on 151st Street, made physical contact above the victim’s clothing. He was arrested at his home and charged with predatory criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Kalas is being held without bond and his next court date is Dec. 30.