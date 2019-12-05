× Chicago Scene: Whole 30 Chicago-Style Italian Beef and Details on Food, Booze and Tunes: A Live Interview Show With Chef Cleetus Friedman

Chef Cleetus Freidman, Kitchfix Executive Chef

Event:

AT THE CUBBY BEAR DECEMBER 11 WITH GUEST PETER SAGAL

Wednesday, December 11

Food, Booze & Tunes: Peter Sagal, host of NPR’s, Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Cubby Bear

1059 W. Addison

Chicago, IL

Doors open at: 6 p.m.

Show begins at 7 p.m.

Parking included just west of the building off Addison St.

TICKETS:

$35, includes food and beverage pairing, the live show, meet & greet with the guest. Cash bar available.

Food, Booze & Tunes will occur once a month from December through April.

Other guests include: Wednesday, January 15: Mick Napier (founder) and Jen Estlin (executive producer) of the Annoyance Theater, tickets available here Wednesday, February 12: Louisa Chu (Chicago Tribune) and Monica Eng (WBEZ), co-hosts of the Chewing podcast, tickets available here Wednesday, March 18: Kevin Coval, poet, author, and editor, tickets available here Wednesday, April 8: Bryan Smith, senior staff writer at Chicago magazine, former Balckhawks player Tony Esposito and Rocky Wirtz,tickets available here.



Recipe:

Whole 30 Chicago-Style Italian Beef

With Cauliflower Mash, Garlicky Greens and Giardiniera

(Recipe serves ten)

Italian Beef

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

4 lbs Top Round (1 boneless beef roast)

1 bay Leaf

2 cups water

Directions: Blend all seasonings except the parsley. Rub meat with blended seasonings. Place in a deep pan with water. Top with parsley and bay leaves. Cover with foil. Cook for 10-12 hours or until meat is very tender at 250 degrees. Remove bay leaf. Cool slightly and shred with a fork. Skim fat from cooking juices; return meat to slow cooker.

Cauliflower Mash

1 ½ lbs. Cauliflower

1 1/3 lbs. Yukon potatoes, 1/4’d

1 1/3 tsp parsley

1 Tbs garlic, roasted

1 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: Boil cauliflower until soft and drain off water. Blend with roasted garlic, EVOO, and salt. Boil potatoes separately in salted water until tender. When potatoes are cooked, mash gently. Fold potatoes into cauli-mash. Finish with freshly chopped parsley.

Garlicky Greens

2 lbs. Swiss chard

2 lbs. Mustard greens

1 Tbs Garlic olive oil

2 Tbs Roast garlic puree

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: Clean and chop the greens. Sautee the greens in oil until soft . Mix the greens and garlic puree together. Salt & pepper to taste.