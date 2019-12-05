Chicago Scene: Whole 30 Chicago-Style Italian Beef and Details on Food, Booze and Tunes: A Live Interview Show With Chef Cleetus Friedman
Chef Cleetus Freidman, Kitchfix Executive Chef
Event:
FOOD, BOOZE AND TUNES: A LIVE INTERVIEW SHOW WITH CHEF CLEETUS FRIEDMAN
AT THE CUBBY BEAR DECEMBER 11 WITH GUEST PETER SAGAL
Wednesday, December 11
Food, Booze & Tunes: Peter Sagal, host of NPR’s, Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
Cubby Bear
1059 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
Doors open at: 6 p.m.
Show begins at 7 p.m.
Parking included just west of the building off Addison St.
TICKETS:
$35, includes food and beverage pairing, the live show, meet & greet with the guest. Cash bar available.
Food, Booze & Tunes will occur once a month from December through April.
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/food-booze-tunes-with-cubby-bear-tickets/10057795?pl=cubby00&edpPlParam=%3Fpl%3Dcubby00
https://www.facebook.com/events/622923818111744/
http://npr.org/people/2101115/peter-sagal
- Other guests include:
- Wednesday, January 15: Mick Napier (founder) and Jen Estlin (executive producer) of the Annoyance Theater, tickets available here
- Wednesday, February 12: Louisa Chu (Chicago Tribune) and Monica Eng (WBEZ), co-hosts of the Chewing podcast, tickets available here
- Wednesday, March 18: Kevin Coval, poet, author, and editor, tickets available here
- Wednesday, April 8: Bryan Smith, senior staff writer at Chicago magazine, former Balckhawks player Tony Esposito and Rocky Wirtz,tickets available here.
Recipe:
Whole 30 Chicago-Style Italian Beef
With Cauliflower Mash, Garlicky Greens and Giardiniera
(Recipe serves ten)
Italian Beef
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
4 lbs Top Round (1 boneless beef roast)
1 bay Leaf
2 cups water
Directions: Blend all seasonings except the parsley. Rub meat with blended seasonings. Place in a deep pan with water. Top with parsley and bay leaves. Cover with foil. Cook for 10-12 hours or until meat is very tender at 250 degrees. Remove bay leaf. Cool slightly and shred with a fork. Skim fat from cooking juices; return meat to slow cooker.
Cauliflower Mash
1 ½ lbs. Cauliflower
1 1/3 lbs. Yukon potatoes, 1/4’d
1 1/3 tsp parsley
1 Tbs garlic, roasted
1 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Boil cauliflower until soft and drain off water. Blend with roasted garlic, EVOO, and salt. Boil potatoes separately in salted water until tender. When potatoes are cooked, mash gently. Fold potatoes into cauli-mash. Finish with freshly chopped parsley.
Garlicky Greens
2 lbs. Swiss chard
2 lbs. Mustard greens
1 Tbs Garlic olive oil
2 Tbs Roast garlic puree
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Clean and chop the greens. Sautee the greens in oil until soft . Mix the greens and garlic puree together. Salt & pepper to taste.