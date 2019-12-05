× Chicago man in viral police ‘takedown’ video in court Thursday

CHICAGO — A man who was body slammed by a Chicago police officer is due in court Thursday morning.

Bernard Kersch, 29, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and two misdemeanors of resisting arrest and assault. He was also charged with drinking alcohol on the public way.

Police said Kersch was stopped by officers on Nov. 28 for drinking from a bottle of vodka near 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. At one point in the encounter, a bystander’s camera was recording as an officer grabbed Kersh, lifted him and slammed him into the ground.

Police said he licked an officer’s face, verbally threatened him and spit on him. Kersch resisted several times before the officer used what they called an “emergency takedown” to place him into custody, according to police.

The CPD officer involved was relieved of his police powers the day after the incident. A second officer, who placed Kersch into the squad car, was stripped of his police powers Wednesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police is standing by both officers, and said the decision to strip them of their duties was wrong.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.