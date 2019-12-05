Cat Clyde performs on WGN Morning News

It’s an old saying, “time flows away like the water in a river.” A
comparison that has more to it than you might think at first
glance. Whether it’s a raging torrent or a bubbling backyard brook, both
water and time can hide, obscure, and keep us from seeing some of the
priceless treasures that lie just beneath the surface. The key to finding
them is simply knowing where to look, and when to listen.
Cat Clyde, a brand new artist out of Stratford, Ontario. A fresh take on
the classic sounds of yesteryear; breathing new life into the velvety
vocal, tack-piano, slide-guitar-style that can instantly walk you through
the swinging doors of a packed saloon. With influences ranging from Etta
James to Janis Joplin to Lead Belly; hers is a mix that goes down
smoother than a neat glass of mellow Kentucky bourbon. No longer do you
need to reach for your trusty sifting pan and river boots to find gold. You
just need to know one name.