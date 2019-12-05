Cat Clyde performs on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s an old saying, “time flows away like the water in a river.” A

comparison that has more to it than you might think at first

glance. Whether it’s a raging torrent or a bubbling backyard brook, both

water and time can hide, obscure, and keep us from seeing some of the

priceless treasures that lie just beneath the surface. The key to finding

them is simply knowing where to look, and when to listen.

Cat Clyde, a brand new artist out of Stratford, Ontario. A fresh take on

the classic sounds of yesteryear; breathing new life into the velvety

vocal, tack-piano, slide-guitar-style that can instantly walk you through

the swinging doors of a packed saloon. With influences ranging from Etta

James to Janis Joplin to Lead Belly; hers is a mix that goes down

smoother than a neat glass of mellow Kentucky bourbon. No longer do you

need to reach for your trusty sifting pan and river boots to find gold. You

just need to know one name.