Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is “working to figure it out.”

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

A State Patrol Cirrus aircraft, equipped with thermal imaging cameras, is also helping in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.