After dropping a 3-goal lead, the Blackhawks regroup to beat the Bruins in OT

BOSTON – An “upset” is a strong word when it comes to the regular season in the National Hockey League, considering that there are 82-games in a given season featuring the best players in the world.

But for most of Thursday night, the Blackhawks looked on the verge of a major surprise in the league at TD Garden.

With Robin Lehner playing strong in net and their offense finding the net, the Blackhawks built a 3-0 lead against the Bruins Thursday night. They’re one of the best teams in the NHL, and had yet to lose a game in regulation at home this season. They’d won 12 of their games played in Boston, losing four times in the extra session, but never leaving the Garden without at least a point.

Unfortunately, that didn’t change, but in the end, the Blackhawks ended up with what they hoped for in their trip to Boston: Two points and the end of a losing streak.

Jonathan Toews’ scored less than a minute into overtime to give his team a surprise 4-3 victory over the Bruins, snapping a three-game losing streak in which the team allowed 16 goals in the defeats.