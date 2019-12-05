Adam Hoge previews Bears-Cowboys on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time the Bears played a prime time game at home in the 2019 season, we had him on to preview the contest with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman at Soldier Field.

That was in September, when the weather and circumstances surrounding the Bears were much different than they were on Thursday night. On September 5th, the Bears were considered a Super Bowl contender, on December 5th, they're barely hanging on to hope for the playoffs.

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio discussed the team as they start the month of December in need of a strong run to make the playoffs. You can watch his live segments with Jarrett and Josh by clicking on the video above or below.