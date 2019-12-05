× 49ers suspend announcer for comment about Lamar Jackson

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for remarks he made about Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson during a radio interview.

Ryan apologized for the comments but the team says he won’t broadcast this week’s game.

The 49ers also said they apologized to the Ravens. Ryan played four seasons in the NFL with Chicago. He was a TV analyst on Fox for 11 years and has spent the past six seasons calling 49ers games on the radio.