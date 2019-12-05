1 teacher dead, another injured in hit-and-run near Orland Square Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, III — Two Catholic school teachers were struck by a vehicle, one fatally, in a hit-and-run near Orland Square Mall.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the Square Celt restaurant, at 39 Orland Square Drive.

The two women had attended the St. Michael School's Christmas party at the restaurant, and were walking to their cars when they were struck by a vehicle.

The women were transported to Silver Cross Hospital. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, the other is being treated for serious injuries.

St. Michael School in Orland Park has identified the woman who passed away as 61-year-old Rone Leja, a technology teacher at the school. The other woman is identified as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kosteck, a third grade teacher.

Read the full statement from St. Michael School below:

"It is with great sadness and shock that I send this message. This evening after our Parish Christmas party Mrs. Kosteck and Ms. Leja were walking to their cars and were struck by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital and while Mrs. Kosteck sustained injuries, Ms. Leja passed away. The faculty and parish priests are currently at Silver Cross hospital gathered in prayer for our colleagues. In light of this event, we will have a 9 am start tomorrow, Thursday. Because of this, there will be no morning bus service. Our faculty is grieving the loss of their dear friend and colleague and will be gathering privately before school opens. Upon the children's arrival, we will have a prayer service led by Fr, Frank. We ask for your prayers in this time of sorrow. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day."

An active investigation is underway.

A description of the hit-and-run driver has not been provided by authorities. But in a statement, Orland Park police said, “If you are the driver of that vehicle, we WILL find you.”

If you have any information, please contact the Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111 or crimetips@orlandpark.org.