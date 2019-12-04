Wednesday was the first 100% sunny day here since Oct 12; mild temperatures to hold into early next week—except for an interruption Friday—jet stream shifts in from the North Pole by Tuesday bringing an arctic blast—snow on front end?

Posted 11:07 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, December 4, 2019
