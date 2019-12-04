Sticking snow could arrive ahead of bitter blast of cold next week

It’s still nearly a week away and we have several relatively mild days (by December standards) to enjoy before then, but the vast majority of our medium-range computer models suggest an early-season cold snap will arrive early next week sending temperatures tumbling.

A healthy late autumn storm arrives on Monday. It will begin as rain, but is likely transition over to snow or snow showers as temperatures take a dive Monday night into Tuesday. It’s still far too early to assign snow numbers at this distance but at least some sticking snow is possible.

Regardless of how much snow falls, a frigid blast of cold air follows by the middle of next week, sending temperatures plunging to single digits and wind chills well below zero. It’s not record-breaking cold or terribly unusual for this time of year, but it will hit especially hard coming off the balmy, near 50-degree readings on Sunday into early Monday.





Updates at wgntv.com/weather