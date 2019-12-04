‘Star Wars’ Rise of the Resistance – first ride and reaction at Galaxy’s Edge

ORLANDO, Fla. — WGN Morning News’ Marcus Leshock and Pat Tomasulo ride the anticipated new “Star Wars” ride Rise of the Resistance at “Star Wars” Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World. The ride officially opens to the public Thursday. Check out the ride and their reaction in the player above.

They also had a chance to ride “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.” Watch them get behind the controls in the player below:

