Police search for 2 suspects after surveillance video shows Bronzeville robbery, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Surveillance video has been released in connection to a Bronzeville robbery that led to a shooting, as police continue to search for two suspects.

On Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot during a robbery around 10:30 p.m. near 40th Street and South Calumet Avenue.

Video shows the man exiting his pick-up truck when he was approached by two other men. One of the men was armed and demanded the victim's possessions. They are seen on video beating and kicking him as they robbed him. He handed over his bag and one of the suspects was seen going through it.

The 31-year-old was then shot in the neck. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Marlon Anderson, who runs a surveillance system company, turned over the video to detectives. He said after the shooting, the two men ran across the street, got into their white SUV and went northbound on Calumet Avenue.

“Just viciousness for two people trying to attack another person that was just unexpecting of it. It’s just ridiculous,” Anderson said. “The city, I love Chicago, but things have got to get better.”

The investigation is ongoing as officials continue to search for the two men.