Peoples Gas will no longer be able to shut off gas in people’s homes through winter months

CHICAGO — With home heating bills constantly on the rise, there is some relief in sight for Chicagoans having trouble making ends meet this winter.

As of Sunday, Peoples Gas will no longer be able to shut off the gas that heats people’s home during the winter months.

December not only marks the beginning of the people’s shut off moratorium, it also marks the beginning of open enrollment for energy bill assistance from the state. It provides a one-time payout for eligible customers who need help with their gas bills.

For information on how to apply, head to cedaorg.net/find-services.

