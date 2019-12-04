Peloton says you ‘misinterpreted’ its much-maligned holiday ad

Peloton hears the criticism lobbed at that holiday ad. But the company says critics just misread its inspiring message.

The much-maligned spot features a fit woman documenting her progress on a Peloton stationary bike, a gift from her husband. Users criticized the ad’s purported sexism and deafness to the privilege of its subjects in this and previous commercials.

But that wasn’t the company’s intent at all, it says.

“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Our holiday spot was created to that fitness and wellness journey.”

“While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate,” the spokesperson said.

Peloton stock tumbled

The backlash synched up with a significant tumble in the company’s stock.

Peloton stock dipped 9% on Tuesday after several days of gains, a slide that coincided with the company’s decision to lower the price of its workout app, Bloomberg and The Verge reported.

It’s not expected to dent holiday sales, though.

Raymond James analysts said “Peloton has been a meme in the past and it has not hurt trends,” so it’s unlikely the drops will last, CNBC reported.

The company has supporters

Peloton sent CNN three emails from people who said they supported the ad, including one from a man who said he and his wife loved the commercial for the stationary bike and “if we could afford one would absolutely buy one ourselves.”

“There’s nothing wrong with getting your spouse what they want for Christmas as far as I recall,” the email continued. “I honestly think more people would do the same if they could afford to.”

Another viewer wrote that a Peloton bike became her sister-in-law’s “saving grace” after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t work out at a gym.