Operation Santa kicks off in Chicago with letters from hopeful children in need

Posted 12:59 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, December 4, 2019

CHICAGO — USPS’ annual Operation Santa program kicks off in Chicago.

Operation Santa will hold an event Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Cardiss Collins Facility, at 433 W. Harrison Street, on the first-floor lobby.

The 107-year-old program was established by the Postal Service to help those in need during the holidays. The letters received are addressed to Santa Claus, and come from hopeful children and families.

Letters to Santa can be addressed to:

Santa Claus
123 Elf Road
North Pole
88888

USPS said it’s important to use the address listed above when writing to Santa, and to make sure there is a stamp on the envelope — as well as your name and address.

Anyone interested in adopting a letter from Santa can do so by visiting: www.uspsoperationsanta.com

Hard copy letters can be adopted in person in Chicago at the Cardiss Collins facility.

