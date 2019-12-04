× On the Boylen anniversary, the Bulls close out the struggling Grizzlies late for the win

CHICAGO – There were no grand celebrations or poignant tributes to the occasion, only a 48-minutes that pretty well represents the last year for the Bulls.

The Bulls did what they had to do against a struggling opponent, had issues holding onto the lead to make everyone a little nervous, but their main scorer came through to bail them out in the end. There were a few positives, but the 106-99 victory over a six-win Grizzlies team will be kept in the proper perspective.

That’s appropriate for the one-year anniversary of Jim Boylen taking over the Bulls, which happened on December 3, 2018 in Indianapolis with a loss to the Pacers. Wednsday was the 80th game the Bulls have played since then, with victory over Memphis taking them to 25-55 during that stretch.

Zach LaVine, as he has for a healthy amount of the Boylen era, led the way with 25 points and helped the Bulls build as much as a 25-point lead. As it also has a lot the last year, the Bulls struggled to hold the lead against a Memphis team that was without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, and cut the lead on a Jae Crowder three-pointer with 4:29 left.

LaVine responded with a three-pointer and a jumper over the next two possessions to boost the lead back up to six. Lauri Markkanen, who had 15 points on the night, sealed the game with a shot behind the arc with 1:44 to go to make it an 11-point lead.