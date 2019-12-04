Judge to hear bid to end John Dillinger exhumation lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge will hear an Indianapolis cemetery’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a relative of 1930s gangster John Dillinger who wants to exhume Dillinger’s gravesite to determine if the notorious criminal is actually buried there.

A Marion County judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider Crown Hill Cemetery’s motion to dismiss Michael Thompson’s lawsuit.

Thompson, who’s Dillinger’s nephew, wants to proceed with a Dec. 31 exhumation.

Thompson said he has evidence Dillinger’s body may not be buried there, and he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater in on July 22, 1934.