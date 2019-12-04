Jack M. Silverstein discusses a number of Bears & NFL topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In his years as an author and sports historian, Jack M. Silverstein has researched a number of topics when it comes to the Bears, then produced some memorable content for a number of outlets.

But no story he's done got as much national and worldwide attention on his once concerning the Bears' 1936 throwback jerseys. In his research, Silverstein found that African-American players were not being signed by teams during this 12-year period.

It was something unknown when the team unveiled the throwbacks for their 100th season, and it eventually forced a response from the Bears' social justice committee before their were worn for the first time against the Vikings on September 29th.

For the first time since writing that story, Jack appeared on Sports Feed to discuss it with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also talked about the disappointment of the 2019 team, the NFL 100th anniversary team and the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame selections.

You can watch both of his segments in the video above or below.