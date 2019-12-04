WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds 1st hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry

WGN SPECIAL COVERAGE: House Judiciary Committee holds first impeachment hearing

Posted 8:59 AM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, December 4, 2019

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is going to hear from constitutional scholars on the issue of what’s an impeachable offense. The committee is responsible for drafting articles of impeachment.

It’s prepared on Wednesday for its first hearing since Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released a report that found “serious misconduct” by President Donald Trump. Democrats say the Republican president misused the power of his office for personal political gain and obstructed Congress’ investigation.

The full House will decide whether Trump’s actions in his dealings with Ukraine rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” warranting impeachment. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

