Front door video captures fireball streaking across Chicagoland sky

RIVERWOODS, Ill. — Video of a fireball streaking across the sky was captured by a front door camera near north suburban Riverwoods.

Twitter user @ORDGeek shared the video, and said the fireball was recorded at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Trimmed a bit less from the frame so it didn’t look so low res, but you get the picture pic.twitter.com/sNT51qG1nZ — ORDGeek (@ORDGeek) December 4, 2019

Steve Kozma appears to have captured the same fireball at the same time in west suburban Riverside, and shared his video on YouTube.

According to the American Meteorological Society, nearly 100 fireball reports were recorded around the same date and time across the Midwest Wednesday evening. Besides Illinois, other fireball reports came in from Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

A “fireball” is another term for a very bright meteor, according to the AMS. Thousands of meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, but most go undetected.