FeedonThis: Chicago Sports Exchange, free agent pitchers, and Jim Boylen

CHICAGO - It wasn't a heavy day of Bears talk on Sports Feed outside of the guest segements since the team is off before facing the Cowboys on Thursday night.

But it's not like we ignored the team as they were a major part of the "Chicago Sports Exchange" on Wednesday evening's show.

The idea of the team making the 2019 playoffs along with Mitchell Trubisky changing his position with the franchise the last month were topics that Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided whether to "Buy or Sell" on the show. That segment's part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday and you can watch it in the video above.

The White Sox took a pair of losses in free agency after a pair of early wins as Cole Hamels and Zack Wheeler decided to go elsewhere.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the impact of their decisions on the team in the video above.

It's been a year since Jim Boylen took over the Bulls, so has there been any progress?

Jarrett and Josh discuss a rocky year since the coach started as the top man on December 3, 2018 in the video above.