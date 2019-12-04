× Doorbell camera captures moment man is fatally shot while driving in Sleepy Hollow

CHICAGO — A doorbell surveillance camera captured the moment a 23-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near 45th Street and Knox Avenue in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood.

Police said Maurice Patterson was driving west on 45th Street when shots were fired, causing him to crash into a yard on 45th Street and Kilpatrick Avenue.

Patterson was shot twice, once in the head, and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

A Ring security camera, from a home in the area, captured the frightening moment gunfire erupts. The homeowner said the animals seen in the video were not injured in the shooting.

Police said the man seen running away in the video is not considered a suspect.

