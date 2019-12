CHICAGO — Wrigley Field’s ivy may be blown off come late August. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are set to play the Friendly Confines.

The Cubs announced Wednesday the two bands will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the show set for Friday, August 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13.

We are heading out on tour with @DefLeppard and special guests @Poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts on 12/13!

Get more info here: https://t.co/JDE58U02za #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/IvJtYF2fpf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 4, 2019

IT’S OFFICIAL 💥 we’re hitting the road with @MotleyCrue and special guests @Poison and @JoanJett next summer for a tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums. Visit https://t.co/ZYjhEkG1YT for full info and dates. pic.twitter.com/0GJXdBcfsS — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 4, 2019

Last month, Mötley Crüe released a video showing them literally blowing up the alleged contract preventing them from going on tour.

Def Leppard played Wrigley in 2018.

More information on the Cubs website here.