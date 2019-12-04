Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies aren`t cinema. J.J. Abrams talked to Dean Richards about what he thinks of these comments and whether he thinks it also applies to Star Wars.
Dean gets Star Wars director J.J. Abrams’s response to Scorsese’s Marvel comments
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Black and Blue,’ ‘The Current War: Director’s Cut,’ ‘Western Stars’
-
Star Wars ‘Baby Yoda’ toys are coming to a store near you
-
The first ‘Black Widow’ trailer is out and it’s an action-packed family reunion
-
WGN Dean Richards’ interview with Matt Damon about feud with Kimmel airs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
-
People’s Choice Awards 2019: See the list of winners
-
-
Mattis laughs off Trump criticism: ‘I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals’
-
Here’s the complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+ starting Tuesday
-
Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson just announced the birth of her first baby
-
Disney+ launches Tuesday, entering ‘streaming wars’
-
University provost says professor’s views are ‘racist, sexist and homophobic’ but says he won’t be fired
-
-
Illinois members of Congress hold gun violence hearing
-
Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at home in South Korea
-
Fort Worth officer released on bond after charged with shooting woman in her home