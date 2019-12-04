CPD employees investigated over alleged Eddie Johnson cover-up: report

CHICAGO — Multiple Chicago police employees are reportedly under investigation over allegations they engaged in a widespread cover-up to protect former Supt. Eddie Johnson.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the alleged cover-up began Oct. 17, the night Johnson was found slumped over in his police SUV. The Sun-Times reports sources familiar with the inspector general’s investigation said efforts to protect Johnson could end up being worse than the incident itself.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson Monday, as new details emerged about the incident in October.

Sources tell the Sun-Times that Johnson is seen on video that night, drinking with and repeatedly kissing a woman he promoted to his security detail.

Johnson has since responded to the new allegations. He released a statement through his attorney Tuesday, saying: “I did not intentionally mislead or deceive the mayor or the people of Chicago. I acknowledge that I made a poor decision and had a lapse of judgement on the night of October 16….I have no interest in fighting a battle for my reputation with those who want to question it now.”

