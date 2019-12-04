× At 8-0, DePaul preps for their biggest game of the 2nd Dave Leitao era vs Texas Tech

CHICAGO – To find the last time that they started a season this well, you have to go back to the 1980s, when games like this one for the program were much more common.

But DePaul has a chance on Wednesday to create something similar to their past while also setting a course for a bright future that’s much-needed after a decade of struggle for the men’s basketball team.

Dave Leitao’s team hosts national runner-up Texas Tech at Wintrust Arena in their biggest home game since the opening the venue. Their success is the reason as they enter the contest at 8-0 on the season, which is their best start since the 1986-1987 season when they started with 16 victories.

It’s their first eight-game winning streak since they won nine-straight in the 1993-1994 season and breathes some life into a program that’s struggled mightily over the past 15 years. Winning their first eight games gives some hope that the team can make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

Facing the team that nearly won the national championship last season brings some more buzz to the contest as the Blue Demons play a contest that could help their resume come March. Last year the team showed some progress as they finished over .500 (19-17) for the first time since the 2006-2007 season, and their start this season includes wins over Big Ten opponents Iowa and Minnesota.

Leitao and the players aren’t denying the importance, but still trying to keep their perspective with much of the season still ahead.

“It’s massive,” said guard Jalen Coleman-Lands of the Texas Tech game. “I feel like for us as leaders, for me as a leader, for us as a team, reminding each other ‘OK, this is another stepping stone, another milestone for us to grow as a team. A true test.”

One they’ll get a chance to pass as they hope to continue this breakthrough season at Wintrust Arena.