Alex Jennings, of Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ is set to perform in ‘The Light in the Piazza’ and ‘Hansard’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The charming three-time Olivier Award winner and Netflix’s "The Crown" actor, Alex Jennings, dropped in with the Morning News team to share his upcoming live roles.

In the Tony Award-winning musical and love story, "The Light in the Piazza," Jennings takes on the role of Signor Naccarelli. In it he co-stars with four-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Renée Fleming.

You can catch "The Light in the Piazza" at the Lyric Opera House December 14 - 29. For more information on the show and for tickets, visit lyricopera.org.

Additionally, Jennings will be featured in the National Theatre live screening of the engrossing new work, "Hansard," on December 6 and 8 at at the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In this witty and devastating portrait of the ruling class by Simon Woods, Jennings co-stars with Olivier and Tony Award-winning actress Lindsay Duncan.

Jennings will also make a special appearance Friday, December 6 at the Gene Siskel Film Center following the live screening.

For more information on "Hansard," visit siskelfilmcenter.org.