5 students injured in crash involving 2 school buses in Justice

JUSTICE, Ill. — Five young children were transported for minor injuries after a crash involving two school buses.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on 79th Street and 85th Avenue in Justice.

Five District 109 students were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries. The five students were reportedly the only children on the bus at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: Just spoke with one of the drivers. Several children transported. All minor injuries. Report coming up @WGNMorningNews. https://t.co/BlrCGENYfb — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) December 4, 2019

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.