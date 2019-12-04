14-year-old shot in Elgin: police

ELGIN, Ill. — A 14-year-old was shot in Elgin Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The Elgin Police Department said around 4 p.m. Tuesday, they received multiple calls of shots fired near the intersection of Washburn and Billings street. When officers arrived, they determined shots were fired from at least one car toward another vehicle. Shortly after, police found a 14-year-old shooting victim in a vehicle at Highland Avenue and State street.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said after a preliminary investigation, they learned the 14-year-old was not the intended target and the shooting did not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dave Lesko at 847-289-2458 or text anonymously to 847411 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the narrative.