Woman attempted to lure 11-year-old into van: police

CHICAGO — Police issued an alert in Little Village after a woman tried to lure a girl into her van.

Police said the 11-year-old girl was walking home from school Monday afternoon in the 3700 block of West 31st Street when a woman in a white utility van approached her.

The woman asked the little girl to help her with something in the vehicle. The girl said no and the woman followed her.

Police were called and they searched the area but didn’t find the woman.

No further information was provided.