TJ Jackson discusses life with his uncle Michael Jackson and how growing up in a singing family shaped his own style of music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TJ Jackson is already a multi-selling platinum artist with his brothers from their group 3T; which they surpassed the Spice Girls and Boyz II Men in international sales. TJ Jackson, is the son of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, Tito Jackson, of the phenom group Jackson 5 and he is the nephew of Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson.

TJ debuted his first single "INSOMNIA" and it is one of the top most downloaded singles, this is TJ's first record as a solo artist.

In addition to his new single "I Don't Deserve This", TJ is also heating up the small screen as an actor in a new suspense thriller on BET called "Influence," starring alongside singers Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton and actor Columbus Short.