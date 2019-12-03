Police seek help identifying woman who walked into Chicago hospital

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who walked into a Chicago hospital Saturday.

Police said the woman, who is believed to be 20-25 years old, walked into Stroger Hospital on November 30. Police said in a statement she could possibly be suffering from a medical condition.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, hazel eyes and blonde hair, according to the statement. She was wearing black Nike pants, pink gym shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Area Central Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8380.