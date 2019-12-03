Police release photos of man suspected of dressing as Chicago cop, robbing Currency Exchange

Posted 9:29 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, December 3, 2019

(Photo courtesy of Chicago Police)

CHICAGO — Chicago police released images of a man they said wore a police uniform and a surgical mask to rob a Currency Exchange kiosk inside The Shops at North Bridge on Michigan Avenue.

Police said around 7:40 p.m. Monday, a man entered the Currency Exchange on the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long sleeve button-up, and reflective vest. The man was also wearing a surgical mask, police said.

The man approached a 22-year-old employee of the Currency Exchange and implied he had a weapon and announced a robbery. The woman surrendered $2,400 worth of euros and British pounds inside a bag and gave it to him. The man then left.

No one was injured.

Police described the offender as a black man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.

