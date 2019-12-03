Police board to hold public listening sessions as part of search for next superintendent

CHICAGO —The search continues for a permanent police superintendent in Chicago.

The application process is now open.

And next week, the Chicago Police Board will begin a series of three listening sessions to hear from the public about qualities they want in the city’s next superintendent.

The Community Listening Sessions will take place at the following locations and times.

Monday, December 9, Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 West 95th Street

Wednesday, December 11, Muslim Community Center, 4380 North Elston Avenue

Thursday, December 12, JLM Community Center, 2622 West Jackson Boulevard

All sessions will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

More information at the city’s website here.