Lunchbreak: Vegan Stuffed Peppers

Plant-based Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Elysabeth Alfano

Recipe:

Stuffed Peppers by The Silver Chic Chef, Elysabeth Alfano

Serves 3

*This recipes features a Lightlife Tempeh and Grounds and Lightlife is a sponsor. (she does work with them)

Ingredients:

3 Red, Yellow or Orange Peppers

1/2 medium white or yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

5 large cremini or baby bella mushrooms, chopped

1/4 green pepper, chopped

8-10 fennel seed dashes of fennel seeds

1 can diced tomatoes

1 TBSP tomato paste

salt/pepper

4-5 leaves of mint, chopped

1 packet Lightlife Tempeh OR Lightlife Grounds

1/2 teaspoon of each: cumin, Spanish paprika, oregano, basil (dried)

¼ teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper

4-5 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp canola oil or extra virgin olive oil or 2 Tbsp mushroom broth for sautéing

Directions for Stuffed Peppers:

-Chop onion, peel and chop garlic and place in hot pan with oil or broth.

-Add in chopped green peppers and chopped mushrooms. Keep sautéing until half cooked

-Stir in 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 Tbsp tomato paste, salt and pepper

-In a separate LARGE hot pan with oil or mushroom broth, crumble the tempeh and season with soy, cumin, cayenne pepper (use less if you don’t like), Spanish paprika, oregano and basil. Stir together really well to make sure that tempeh is fully coated.

-Combine veggie-tomato mixture into pan with tempeh. Mix thoroughly and add fennel and chopped mint.

-Core the peppers, but keep the top. Spoon in mixture to 3 peppers. But the top back on.

-In a pre-heated oven at 375, bake for 25 minutes. Let sit for 5 with oven off. Take out and let sit for 5 to cool a bit. Serve!

