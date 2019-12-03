Kevin Schmit looks back at the IHSA football season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is the time of transition for fans of high school sports here in the State of Illinois.

The IHSA State Football Championships were completed last weekend in DeKalb as eight new champions were crowned for the 2019 season. Now the focus for the fans and some of the athletes turn to basketball as that season gets into full swing with holiday tournaments.

Kevin Schmit of the Daily Herald joined Sports Feed to look back on the season just finished on the gridiron with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also looked ahead to some of the basketball season as well, and you can watch their segments in the video above or below.