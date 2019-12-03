Kamala Harris to end 2020 Democratic presidential campaign: report

Posted 12:18 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, December 3, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens to witnesses during a hearing about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Deputy Director David Bowdich testified that the FBI could have and should have done more to stop the school shooter Nikolas Cruz after it receieved several tips about him. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Kamala Harris is poised to withdraw her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

