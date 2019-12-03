Former Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson releases statement after firing

CHICAGO — Former Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson broke his silence Tuesday, releasing a statement a day after he was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“I am making this public statement today, my first as the former superintendent of the Chicago Police Department,” his statement begins. “I am of course disappointed that I could not finish my career on January 1, as originally planned. However, I respect yesterday’s decision of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.” Read the full statement below.

Lightfoot terminated Johnson effective immediately Monday, saying an investigation into an October incident when Johnson was reportedly asleep in a vehicle revealed, “actions that are intolerable for any leader.”

During a press conference Monday, the mayor told reporters she had reviewed the Inspector General’s report of the incident, as well as video, and was left with no choice but to fire Johnson. The incident has since been under investigation by Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General. The investigation is not yet complete. In November, Johnson announced he would retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the department. EDDIE JOHNSON FULL STATEMENT: View this document on Scribd